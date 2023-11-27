Police investigating the attempted suicide of 32-year-old woman on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide of a 32-year-old woman on Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that around 5:50 p.m., the 32-year-old victim experienced a mental breakdown at her home, on Doubloon Road. During this episode, she retrieved a fishing knife with the intention of killing herself. Her estranged husband however reportedly intervened, preventing any fatal harm. Both individuals sustained minor injuries during the incident. The woman was taken to the hospital via ambulance for further medical attention and evaluation.