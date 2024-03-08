Police investigating the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman.

Initial reports indicate that around 1:30 am on Friday, March 8th police were alerted by hospital authorities that a female was brought into the facility in an unresponsive state. Medical personnel made efforts to resuscitate her; however, they were unsuccessful, and the female succumbed.

It is reported that the female ingested an unknown liquid substance. An autopsy will be conducted to determine, the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.