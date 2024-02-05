Police investigating the alleged drowning of adult male in waters off Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Andros are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of an adult male which occurred in waters off Andros during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that police were alerted, shortly after 7:00 a.m., that the victim went missing while onboard a fishing vessel.

It is reported that around 2:00 a.m., on the same date, the victim was seen in a dingy attached to the vessel and several hours later he was found unresponsive and submerged in the water, police said.

The victim was retrieved from the water and taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead, authorities revealed.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.