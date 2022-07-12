Police investigating “suspicious” death in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of a severely decomposed body inside a derelict vehicle in Grand Bahama this past Saturday.

The police control room received a report of a lifeless body being found in a derelict Honda vehicle on Santa Maria Drive, North Bahamia shortly after 3pm.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival discovered that the two front doors could not open.

The Fire Department was contacted to assist with opening the doors by use of the “Jaws of Life”. A severely decomposed body was observed in the front passenger seat. An autopsy will have to be done to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating two separate stabbing incidents.

Police received a report that a woman was at the Rand Memorial Hospital suffering from stab wounds shortly after 2am on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to investigate and upon arrival saw and spoke with a woman who stated that while she was at a nightclub situated in Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama along with some friends, they got into an altercation with another woman known to her.

According to reports, the woman further stated that during the altercation the woman produced a weapon and as a result, she was stabbed in the back and shoulder. The victim was seen and examined by a doctor who described her injuries as serious but non-fatal.

In the second stabbing, officers at the South Western Police Station received a report of a man being stabbed in the area of Beach Way, Drive shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

According to police, the victim presented himself to the South Western Police Station and that, while at home, he was approached by a man known to him and they got into a physical altercation.

The victim said that during the altercation he was stabbed to the left side of his neck. The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and later released.