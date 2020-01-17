Police investigating stabbing and armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight with another man on Wednesday.

Police have also launched investigations into three armed robbery incidents that same day, according to reports.

The stabbing incident occurred on Windsor Lane off East Street shortly after 8pm.

The victim was stabbed multiple times about the body after becoming involved in an altercation with another man.

He was transported to hospital and listed in critical condition.

As for the armed robberies, police are seeking assistance in both identifying and locating the culprits.

The first armed robbery occurred while a woman was standing outside of a home on Allen Terrace off Mackey Street, shortly after 7pm.

Two armed men stole her handbag, which contained cash and other personal items, before running away.

Meanwhile, the second incident was also reported shortly after 7pm at a convenience store on Windsor Place Road.

Employees and customers were held hostage when two armed men entered the store and robbed them of cash and personal items.

The men escaped in a white Ford truck with a blue hood.

The third incident took place shortly after 8pm, according to reports.

While sitting in their vehicle on Rugby Drive, Winton Meadows, a man and woman were approached by an armed man.

The gunman robbed them of personal items before speeding away in their 2002 gold Ford Explorer.

Police said the vehicle was recovered at Rose Street, Fox Hill a short time later.

Anyone with information that can assist police investigations can contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.