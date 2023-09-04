Police investigating reported sexual assault of 39-year-old woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman which reportedly occurred on Saturday in the Coconut Grove area.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, the female was summoned to a residence for a welfare check on a senior citizen. While at the home, she was struck in the face and sexually assaulted by a male resident of the home.

Police are appealing to members of the public, especially those within the Coconut Grove community who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, 911/919 or Crime STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.