Police investigating early morning shooting that leaves man dead on Dunmore Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Dunmore Street that left a man dead.

On Saturday, 22nd February 2025, shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers were alerted to the incident via ShotSpotter Technology, which detected gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was seated in a vehicle outside a business when five males approached, fired multiple shots, and fled west on Dunmore Street in a white Japanese model vehicle. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived but confirmed the victim had no vital signs of life.

This marks the 12th murder under investigation this year.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 919, 911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).