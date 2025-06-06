Police investigating drowning death of man on Harbour Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Eleuthera have launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, June 6, 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly before 4:15 a.m., the man was allegedly swimming and diving in a pool off Bay Street, Harbour Island, when he became unresponsive. He was pulled from the water and CPR was administered, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. A local doctor later visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.