Police investigating death threat against WSC employee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Water and Sewerage employee was yesterday told to resign within three weeks or be tortured and killed.

The corporation’s chairman Sylvanus Petty confirmed a letter containing threats of bodily harm and death was sent to a senior employee. Petty did not provide further details but said the matter has been turned over to the police for investigation.

He said the government-run utility company takes threats seriously and is doing everything within its power to ensure the safety of its employees.

Eyewitness News obtained a photo of the document, which was sent in a Bahamas Government Service envelope and bears a Deputy General Manager stamp indicating it was received on August 23, 2022.

The letter was signed “Sincerely Mr. Adrian Gibson & The Boyz”.

It reads: “You did what you had to do. Now we ga do what we have to do. We will handcuff you if you don’t resign within three weeks and we will plaster your face and balls with monkey tamarind.” The letter further stated the employee would be shot to death. Long Island MP Adrian Gibson is the former chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation and is facing charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving, and money laundering connected to an alleged scheme during his tenure. He was charged in a Magistrate’s Court on June 13.

Gibson’s legal counsel did not respond up to press time.