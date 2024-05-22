Police investigating death on Abaco

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Abaco are conducting an investigation into the death of an adult male from Switzerland who was found unresponsive on board a pleasure vessel.
Based on preliminary information, around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, while on open waters after leaving Florida en route to Bermuda, the victim fell ill, and a short time later, he collapsed and became unresponsive.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.