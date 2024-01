NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of an adult female which occurred on Monday January 8, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before noon the 21-year-old victim was discovered in her vehicle near a canal on Silver Point Drive, by family members with multiple wounds, on her left wrist.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.