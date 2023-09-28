Third attempted suicide this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide of a 47-year-old woman, the third suicide attempt reported in the country this week.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 8:00 am on Wednesday, police received a report that a female, while at her residence located Sparshot Road, ingested over-the-counter medication in an attempt to take her life. EMS were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

That incident occurred hours after the attempted suicide of a 25-year-old man on New Providence. In that incident, police say that shortly after 3 am police received reports of a domestic complaint at Rugby Drive off Yamacraw Hill Road. The responding officer stated that they encountered a man who barricaded himself in a room and inflicted two deep lacerations to his wrist with a broken glass in an attempt to take his life. The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance, where he is listed in serious condition. Investigation continues into this matter.

On Monday, police reported that a 33-year-old woman on Abaco attempted to take her life. According to initial reports of that incident, shortly after 11 pm on Monday, police received reports that a woman at her residence in Sandy Point, Abaco, ingested prescription medication and alcohol in an attempt to take her life. The woman was transported to the local clinic, where she was listed in stable condition.