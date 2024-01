NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suicide attempt, involving an adult male, which occurred in a home in the Coconut Grove community on January 4th, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:00 p.m., police were notified that a 26-year-old male reportedly ingested a large amount of over-the-counter tablets while at his home.

The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, for medical attention and evaluation. Investigations are ongoing.