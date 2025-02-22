Watch ILTV Live
Police investigating armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, shortly before 4:00 a.m. in the area of Miami Street. According to preliminary reports, the victim was walking towards his home when he was approached by two unknown males—one armed with a firearm and the other with a sharp object. The suspects stole cash from the victim before fleeing north towards Balfour Avenue. Later, officers acting on information took a 38-year-old male into custody, and he is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

