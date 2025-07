ABACO, BAHAMAS – Police on Abaco are investigating the apparent suicide of a 27-year-old man.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in Bahama Palm Shores, where they discovered the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a doctor. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.