Police investigating alleged suicide of 18-year-old female

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide of an 18-year-old female in Southwestern New Providence on Tuesday.

According to reports, around 4.30 am on Tuesday family members discovered the young woman hanging inside a closet, with an electrical cord around her neck.

Police are investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may be struggling with unresolved issues, emotional, financial, or mental stress, feelings or experiences that they cannot bear to contact the Community Counseling & Assessment Unit @ 242-323-3293. Additionally, persons can reach out to the nearest police station or any Urban Renewal Centre.