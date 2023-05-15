Police investigating alleged sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged sexual assault of a 38-year-old female over the weekend.

Police say that shortly after 10 am on Saturday while walking in the area of Bacardi Road, the victim was approached by a male who exited a small gray vehicle. This male then produced a firearm, forced the victim into his vehicle and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash.

After the incident, the suspect drove to nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted the victim before leaving her and making good his escape.

Investigations into this latest matter are ongoing.