Police investigating alleged sexual assault onboard a cruise ship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual assault of a 43-year-old American woman which reportedly occurred on Tuesday onboard a cruise ship.

According to police, sometime around 7.30 am on Tuesday, a female passenger from Cleveland Ohio, while onboard a cruise ship visited the vessel’s infirmary for medical attention. Reports state that it was during this time, that she was administered a dosage of medication by a male nurse, who allegedly sexually assaulted her moments later. The matter was subsequently reported to the police, which led to the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.