Police investigating alleged sexual assault of 43-year-old woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday October 28th 2023 that has left a 43-year-old female in need of medical attention.

Preliminary reports reveal that, sometime after 11:00 p.m. a female reported to police that while walking on Fowler Street she was offered a ride by an unknown male. This unknown male reportedly took her to a dirt road, in Western New Providence where he produced a knife and assaulted her. She was then taken to a second location, where she was able to escape and alert police. Officers responded and arrested a 50-year-old male who is assisting with this investigation.