Police investigating alleged sexual assault of 17-year-old girl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 17-year-old female was allegedly sexually assaulted by an adult on Tuesday
05th March, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after 4 pm at a beach in western New Providence. Police have launched an island-wide man hunt for the male believed to be responsible for the alleged incident. The Criminal Investigation Department is continuing investigations into this matter.

