NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 17-year-old female was allegedly sexually assaulted by an adult on Tuesday
05th March, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after 4 pm at a beach in western New Providence. Police have launched an island-wide man hunt for the male believed to be responsible for the alleged incident. The Criminal Investigation Department is continuing investigations into this matter.
Police investigating alleged sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
