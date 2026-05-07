Police investigating alleged fake NIB smart card tied to passport application

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a fraud matter involving the alleged use of a fraudulent National Insurance Board smart card that was reportedly used in a successful passport application.

According to police, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, an official from the Fraud Unit of the Internal Control and Audit Department at NIB contacted the Criminal Investigations Department regarding an incident said to have occurred on Monday, May 4.

Investigations revealed that a 42-year-old male allegedly presented a fraudulent NIB smart card for renewal. Checks within the NIB system confirmed the card number was legitimate but had not been issued to the man in possession of it.

Further inquiries reportedly revealed that the suspect had never officially been issued an NIB smart card. Police also discovered that the same fraudulent card had previously been submitted as supporting documentation in an application for a Bahamian passport, which was subsequently approved and issued.

The investigation continues.