Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigating 91st murder of the year

0
SHARES
58
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are conducting investigations into a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was sitting in an open yard on Piper Lane, between Wilson Track and Palm Beach Avenue, shortly before 5:00 p.m. when two males approached him; however, one of the males, armed with a firearm, shot the victim multiple times before both men fled the scene.

Emergency medical services personnel responded and examined the victim but were unable to detect any signs of life.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward by contacting 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or anonymously submit tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture