Police investigating 91st murder of the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are conducting investigations into a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was sitting in an open yard on Piper Lane, between Wilson Track and Palm Beach Avenue, shortly before 5:00 p.m. when two males approached him; however, one of the males, armed with a firearm, shot the victim multiple times before both men fled the scene.

Emergency medical services personnel responded and examined the victim but were unable to detect any signs of life.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward by contacting 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or anonymously submit tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).