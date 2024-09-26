Police investigate triple shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three adult males are receiving medical attention following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in the vicinity of Wilson Track.



According to initial reports, the victims were sitting on a wall of an apartment complex shortly after 8:00 p.m. when the occupants of a light-colored vehicle, believed to be a Japanese model, approached and opened fire on the males, shooting them multiple times.



Emergency medical services personnel transported two 18-year-old males and a 26-year-old male to the hospital for further medical care, where they are currently in critical condition.



Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or submit tips anonymously through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).