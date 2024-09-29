Police Investigate Armed Robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched investigations into two (2) armed robberies that occurred in the capital on

Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The first incident occurred around 11:00 a.m., when a delivery driver was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash in the Lincoln Boulevard area by two masked gunmen in a black heavily tinted Japanese vehicle that veered in front of him, obstructing his path.

In the final incident, which occurred around 9:00 p.m., the victim was walking near East and Deveaux Streets when he was approached by two unknown males, one of whom brandished a

firearm, and both males robbed him of cash and other personal effects.

Anyone with information about these armed robberies is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).