Police investigate Western Esplanade shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting at Western Esplanade that left a man in hospital last night.

The man was reportedly walking with two women when they were approached by a group of men shortly before 11pm.

According to police, one of the men began to choke one of the women and when the victim intervened he was attached by other men in the group.

The victim reportedly heard what sounded like two gunshots, and later realized that he was shot in his upper body.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

In other crime news, police arrested three people after the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of dangerous drugs yesterday.

According to reports, officers from the Southeastern Division executed a search warrant on a residence located on Fernbury Avenue off Hanna Road shortly before 10pm.

While conducting the search, the officers discovered an illegal shotgun with 16 unfired rounds of ammunition, a quantity of suspected marijuana, a quantity of suspected cocaine, and an assortment of wristwatches and chains.

The report stated the items could not be satisfactorily accounted for.

As a result of the discovery, two men and a woman were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.