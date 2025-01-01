Police investigate two stabbings in early hours of New Year’s Day

The first incident took place just after midnight at Arawak Cay, off West Bay Street. Preliminary reports indicate that a 17-year-old male was attacked and stabbed in the upper body by an unknown assailant. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and his condition is currently unknown.

The second stabbing occurred just before 1:30 a.m. off Bethel Avenue in Millennium Gardens. Initial reports suggest that a 30-year-old male was stabbed by an unknown attacker. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and his condition is also unknown at this time.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.