Police investigate two separate overnight shootings in capital, two men hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred in the capital overnight, leaving two adult males injured and hospitalized.

The first incident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 17th, 2025, near Darling Street and Wulff Road. Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of a male being shot. Initial reports indicated that the 23-year-old male victim was walking on Wulff Road when a man on a motorcycle approached and discharged gunshots in his direction. As a result, the victim sustained gunshot injuries to his body. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, where his condition was last listed as stable but critical.

The second incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. in Peardale. According to initial reports, the 21-year-old male victim was sitting in front of a residence with a group of males when the occupants of a white Japanese-model vehicle approached. The suspects exited the vehicle and fired gunshots in their direction before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim sustained gunshot injuries to his upper back and was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. His condition was last listed as stable but critical.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into both incidents.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

