Police investigate two separate boating incidents, Canadian tourist injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two (2) boating incidents that occurred on Wednesday January 1, 2025, one of which resulted in injuries to a Canadian tourist.

The first incident occurred near Arawak Cay, off West Bay Street, before 1:00 p.m. According to reports, a 34-year-old man was snorkeling when a white boat, carrying three (3) males, struck him and fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower limbs and was taken to the hospital in

an ambulance, where he is receiving medical care.

The second incident occurred at a wharf off Bay Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that a vessel capsized which resulted in the passengers and crew members falling into the water.

No injuries were reported.