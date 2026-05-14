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Police investigate two separate armed robberies in New Providence

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 NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred in New Providence on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In the first incident, around 7 a.m., a man reported to the East Street South Police Station that he arranged to meet a woman he knew in the South Beach area to collect $760 she allegedly owed him. Upon arriving at the location, an unknown man accompanying the woman allegedly produced a firearm, robbed him of his cellphone and damaged the driver’s side window of his blue 2012 Nissan Note.

While officers were taking the report, a 21-year-old woman presented herself to the station and was arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

In the second incident, shortly before 11 p.m., a woman had just arrived at her residence on Ripley Close off Jean Street when she was allegedly approached by a lone gunman dressed in dark clothing. The suspect reportedly demanded her purse before fleeing with $1,500 and other personal belongings.

Investigations into both matters continue.

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