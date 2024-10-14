Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate two separate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are investigating two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2024, which left two males injured.

In the first incident, which happened around 8:00 a.m., two unknown males, both armed with sharp instruments, approached the victim as he was standing near a bus stop near Windsor Lane and Market Street.

It is reported that they robbed the victim of an undisclosed sum of cash and caused injuries to his left hand, police said.

In the second incident, which happened just before 6:00 p.m., a group of males confronted the victim on University Drive when one of the males produced a sharp instrument and stabbed him in the right leg while robbing him of a jewelry item.

The two individuals received medical care for non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently
discharged.

