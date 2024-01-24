Police investigate two overnight shooting incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 17-year-old gas station employee remains hospitalized in stable condition according to police after he was shot in the face by a gunman Tuesday night.

The incident is one of two Tuesday night shootings under investigation. In the first incident which occurred shortly before 8 pm, while working outside at the gas station on East Street South was approached and shot by a lone gunman dressed in dark clothing. Police say the culprit then fled the scene in a white Japanese-modeled vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his facial region and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services (EMS), where he remains in stable condition.

The second incident occurred off Fire Trail Road East and involved an 18-year-old male victim.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:30 pm, the victim and another individual were traversing a track road on a scooter when they heard gunshots emanating in the area. Moments later, the victim realized that he had been shot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he was treated and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Police are requesting the assistance of the public in providing any relevant information regarding these matters. If you have any information that could assist in these investigations, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).