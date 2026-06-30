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Police investigate two armed robberies as one suspect is arrested in stolen vehicle

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred on Monday, June 29, including one in which a man was robbed after a traffic collision and another that resulted in the theft of a vehicle at gunpoint. Officers later recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the second incident.

According to preliminary reports, the first robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. along Beatrice Avenue.

Police said the complainant was driving when he was involved in a traffic collision with a silver Nissan Note occupied by four men.

The men reportedly exited the vehicle, and one of them, armed with a knife, assaulted the complainant before robbing him of $2,500 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene.

In the second incident, shortly after 9:00 p.m., the complainant was sitting inside his silver 2011 Honda Fit, licence plate AV5458, which was parked outside a friend’s residence on Grace Avenue.

Police said two men rode past on a motorcycle before returning a short time later. The pillion rider allegedly got off the motorcycle armed with a firearm and demanded cash.

When the complainant told the suspect he had no money, the suspect searched him, removed the keys to the vehicle from his pocket, and drove away in the stolen Honda Fit.

Acting on information received, officers assigned to the Mobile Division responded to Winds Street, where they intercepted the stolen vehicle and arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Investigations into both robberies continue.

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