Police investigate two armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating two alleged armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday, 18th March 2025, in the capital.

In the first incident, initial reports indicate that shortly before 11:30 p.m., the victim stopped to

deposit money at a business establishment in the Carmichael Road area when he noticed a black

Suzuki Swift pulled up and parked. As the victim returned to his vehicle, a lone male exited the

parked vehicle, dressed in all black, approached him, and produced a firearm, demanding his vehicle. He complied, and the culprit then drove off in the grey Honda Stream L/P#AM1934, followed by his accomplice in the next vehicle in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, initial reports revealed that sometime around 11:55 p.m., a female arrived

home at her residence in Hepburn Estates when she was approached by a lone male in dark-colored

clothing who produced a firearm and demanded that she exit her vehicle. She complied, and the suspect then drove off and fled the scene in the black 2010 Toyota Passo L/P# AA9886 in an unknown direction.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could advance these investigations to please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).