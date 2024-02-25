Police investigate traffic fatality on Eleuthera

HATCHET BAY, ELEUTHERA — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the island of Eleuthera that has resulted in the death of a 39-year-old male.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 25th February 2024, shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Queens Highway, Hatchet Bay.

Initial reports indicate that the male operator of a white and black 650 HP Suzuki Dual Sport motorcycle reportedly lost control while traveling north on Queens Highway and was subsequently Thrown from the motorcycle, sustaining head trauma.

Responding officers, upon arrival at the location, found him in nearby bushes, unresponsive. The local doctor and the medical team on the island visited the scene, examined the victim, and pronounced him deceased.

The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division- New Providence will be conducting investigations into this incident. Police encourage ALL motorcyclists to wear protective helmets when operating any motorized cycle to save their lives.