Police investigate traffic fatality in Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police on the island of Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, 30th August, 2025, shortly after 6:00 a.m., on Queens Highway.

According to the initial report, police were alerted to the accident and officers responded to the scene. Once on scene, officers discovered a collision involving one vehicle that collided with a utility pole and an unresponsive male inside that vehicle. Medical personnel were summoned to the scene, where they examined the male but found no vital signs of life.

The investigation into this matter continues.