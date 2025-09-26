Police investigate traffic fatality in Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, 25th September 2025.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers were alerted to a traffic accident and responded to the collision on East Sunrise Highway involving a GMC Envoy and a motorcycle. As a result of the crash, a 41-year-old male motorcyclist was found unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, examined the victim, but were unable to detect any signs of life. The victim was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by a doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The investigation into this latest traffic fatality continues.