Police investigate traffic fatality in Abaco

TREASURE CAY, ABACO — The Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Friday, November 21, 2025, along SC Bottle Highway in Treasure Cay. The incident resulted in the deaths of an adult female and a juvenile male.

According to initial reports, police responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m. after being alerted to the crash. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. The first vehicle, a Nissan Kicks, was being driven northbound by an adult female accompanied by two juvenile males. The second vehicle, a Ford Excursion SUV, was traveling southbound, occupied by an adult male driver and a female passenger.

It is alleged that the driver of the Ford Excursion veered into the northbound lane, leading to the collision.

Tragically, the adult female and one juvenile male died at the scene from their injuries. The other juvenile was airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment; his condition is currently unknown. The female passenger in the Ford Excursion received medical care and was discharged from the local clinic. The adult male driver reported no injuries.