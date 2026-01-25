Police investigate traffic fatality in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police on Abaco are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, 24th January 2026, which claimed the life of a 58-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 8:00 p.m., police were alerted to a traffic accident on Forest Drive involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive male lying on the southern side of the roadway, along with the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, examined the victim, and confirmed that there were no signs of life. The driver is assisting police with ongoing investigations.