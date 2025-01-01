Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a traffic accident that resulted in the death of an adult male motorist on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on University Boulevard, involving two vehicles: a black Toyota Passo, occupied by a male and female, and a blue Honda Fit driven by a Dominican male national. Preliminary reports suggest the Toyota Passo was traveling east while the Honda Fit was heading west when the collision occurred.

Both occupants of the Toyota Passo sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance, where they remain in serious condition. The driver of the Honda Fit also suffered severe injuries and tragically succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

