Police investigate traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Monday, 9th December, 2024, resulting in the death of a female driver.

The accident occurred sometime after 8:00 p.m. at the junction of Cowpen Road & Faith Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 74-year-old woman was driving east on Cowpen Road in a black Hyundai Accent when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

EMS personnel visited the scene and were unable to find any vital signs of life.

Investigations continue into this matter.