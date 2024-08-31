POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024, which claimed the life of an adult male passenger.



According to preliminary reports, the driver and lone occupant of a black Dodge Ram were

traveling south on New Providence Highway, while the driver and lone occupant of a silver Ford Edge were traveling north along the same corridor when they reportedly collided.



Responding officers on arrival discovered the Ford vehicle on the western side of the highway, with a male front seat passenger trapped inside, unresponsive. Fire Services personnel utilized the Jaws of Life to extricate him, and he was examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel on the scene, who were unable to detect any vital signs of life; however, they transported the male driver to the hospital due to serious injuries to both his upper and lower body. He is currently listed in stable condition.



The Dodge vehicle discovered in the eastern lane of the highway sustained significant damage, resulting in injuries to both the driver and passenger. They were subsequently taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where they received medical care and were discharged.



Investigations continue into this matter.

