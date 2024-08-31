Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo
btc
kbs-b
cbs
islandluck
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
moe
moh
aliv-logo
solomons
super-value-logo
1baic-logo

POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024, which claimed the life of an adult male passenger.


According to preliminary reports, the driver and lone occupant of a black Dodge Ram were
traveling south on New Providence Highway, while the driver and lone occupant of a silver Ford Edge were traveling north along the same corridor when they reportedly collided.


Responding officers on arrival discovered the Ford vehicle on the western side of the highway, with a male front seat passenger trapped inside, unresponsive. Fire Services personnel utilized the Jaws of Life to extricate him, and he was examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel on the scene, who were unable to detect any vital signs of life; however, they transported the male driver to the hospital due to serious injuries to both his upper and lower body. He is currently listed in stable condition.


The Dodge vehicle discovered in the eastern lane of the highway sustained significant damage, resulting in injuries to both the driver and passenger. They were subsequently taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where they received medical care and were discharged.


Investigations continue into this matter.

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you agree that athletes should be more transparent about their health before competing in international events?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Resent News

Sections

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture