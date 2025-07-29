Police investigate traffic accident; three males injured

EXUMA, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Exuma are currently investigating an accident that resulted in three male pedestrians — ages 47, 23, and 20 — requiring medical attention at the local clinic.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Monday, 28th July 2025, shortly before 10:30 p.m., an unknown caller contacted the police and reported an accident on Queen’s Highway in the area of the Fish Fry. As a result, officers responded and began their investigations.

While on the scene, officers learned that a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle had struck the three males, and the driver fled the scene on foot. The victims were transported to the local clinic via private vehicle and are scheduled to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Later, a 19-year-old male presented himself to authorities and claimed to be the driver of the dark-coloured Japanese vehicle involved in the accident. The investigation continues.