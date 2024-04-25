Police investigate three separate armed robberies in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating three (3) separate armed robbery incidents that occurred in the capital.

The first incident occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2024 in the area of Bangladesh Crescent off Carmichael Road, police said.

Initial reports revealed that the victim arranged a jewelry sale with an unknown male he met on Facebook. Upon his arrival at the agreed location, he met a male dressed in all black clothing who

requested to see the jewelry item. During this time, the unknown male reportedly produced a firearm and robbed him of several jewelry pieces before fleeing the area.

The second incident, took place around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2024, at a parking lot in the area of West Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, a male and female who were inside a purple Honda Fit L/P #DA5651 in the parking lot of a business establishment were accosted by three (3) unknown males, the occupants of a white Mitsubishi Bus. It is reported that two of the males, were armed with

handguns as they robbed the victims of their vehicle and personal belongings.

The final incident occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday April 25, 2024 at Montague Beach.

Initial reports indicate that a male and female were inside a gray 2013 Nissan Note when they were confronted by two (2) unknown males, one of whom was armed with a firearm. It is reported that

the culprits robbed them of their vehicle and personal belongings before they fled the area, traveling east along East Bay Street, making good on their escape.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicles.

Additionally, police wish to further advise members of the public to utilize the services of the Royal Bahamas Police Force when conducting business transactions with persons unknown. Anyone with

information regarding these or other matters is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.