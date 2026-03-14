Police investigate suspicious death of 14-month-old child

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a fourteen-month-old male child who was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital unresponsive on Friday, March 13th, 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m., medical personnel notified police of the incident. Officers responded to the hospital, where they were informed that the child had been rushed to the Trauma Room.

CPR was administered; however, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Initial inquiries revealed that the child had been left in his aunt’s care while his mother was at work. While under the aunt’s supervision, the child reportedly began showing signs of illness and was vomiting uncontrollably.

The mother was contacted and later arrived at her sister’s residence. At first, she reported to police that she believed the child was asleep, but soon realized he was not breathing and immediately transported him to the hospital.

The investigation into this matter continues.