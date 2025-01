NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in San Salvador are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a 49-year-old male on Tuesday January 14, 2025.

According to initial reports, the male was found unresponsive at a residence in Long Bay and taken

to a local clinic in a private vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced

dead by the local doctor, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death as investigation continues.