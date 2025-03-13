Police investigate suspected suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected suicide involving a 46-year-old male found deceased on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, at a residence on Royal Palm Street.
Initial reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., the individual was found by a family member hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a bedroom. The police, His Majesty’s Coroner, and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the scene. After examining the body, no vital signs of life were found. Investigations are ongoing.
SUICIDE PREVENTION TIPS
- ASK: “Are you thinking about suicide?” Though it may be a difficult question, asking can help start a conversation. Studies show that asking people directly about suicide does not increase suicidal thoughts or behavior.
- BE THERE: Listen without judgment. Research suggests that acknowledging and discussing suicidal thoughts can help reduce them.
- HELP KEEP THEM SAFE: Reducing access to lethal means can be a critical step in preventing suicide. This may help keep the person safe when thoughts of suicide arise.
- HELP THEM CONNECT: Encourage the person to reach out to suicide prevention services, community resources, or a trusted individual such as a family member, friend, or mental health professional.
- FOLLOW UP: Ongoing support after a crisis can make a significant difference. Studies indicate that consistent contact with a person in distress can play an essential role in suicide prevention.
For additional support, please contact:
- The Bahamas Crisis Centre at 1-242-328-0922
- Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at 1-242-364-9600