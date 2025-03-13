Police investigate suspected suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected suicide involving a 46-year-old male found deceased on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, at a residence on Royal Palm Street.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., the individual was found by a family member hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a bedroom. The police, His Majesty’s Coroner, and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the scene. After examining the body, no vital signs of life were found. Investigations are ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION TIPS

ASK:

BE THERE: Listen without judgment. Research suggests that acknowledging and discussing suicidal thoughts can help reduce them.

HELP KEEP THEM SAFE: Reducing access to lethal means can be a critical step in preventing suicide. This may help keep the person safe when thoughts of suicide arise.

HELP THEM CONNECT: Encourage the person to reach out to suicide prevention services, community resources, or a trusted individual such as a family member, friend, or mental health professional.

Encourage the person to reach out to suicide prevention services, community resources, or a trusted individual such as a family member, friend, or mental health professional. FOLLOW UP: Ongoing support after a crisis can make a significant difference. Studies indicate that consistent contact with a person in distress can play an essential role in suicide prevention.

For additional support, please contact: