Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate suspected suicide

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected suicide involving a 46-year-old male found deceased on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, at a residence on Royal Palm Street.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., the individual was found by a family member hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a bedroom. The police, His Majesty’s Coroner, and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the scene. After examining the body, no vital signs of life were found. Investigations are ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION TIPS

  • ASK: “Are you thinking about suicide?” Though it may be a difficult question, asking can help start a conversation. Studies show that asking people directly about suicide does not increase suicidal thoughts or behavior.
  • BE THERE: Listen without judgment. Research suggests that acknowledging and discussing suicidal thoughts can help reduce them.
  • HELP KEEP THEM SAFE: Reducing access to lethal means can be a critical step in preventing suicide. This may help keep the person safe when thoughts of suicide arise.
  • HELP THEM CONNECT: Encourage the person to reach out to suicide prevention services, community resources, or a trusted individual such as a family member, friend, or mental health professional.
  • FOLLOW UP: Ongoing support after a crisis can make a significant difference. Studies indicate that consistent contact with a person in distress can play an essential role in suicide prevention.

For additional support, please contact:

  • The Bahamas Crisis Centre at 1-242-328-0922
  • Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at 1-242-364-9600
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture