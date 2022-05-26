Police investigate suspected suicide in Long Island

STELLA MARIS, LONG ISLAND — Police are investigating the death of an Asian woman who was found hanging from a rafter with a rope around her neck at a residence in Long Island.

According to Superintendent Audley Peters, police were called to the home in the settlement of Stella Maris sometime after 8am yesterday morning.

“On the officer’s arrival, they were directed to a shed, where they found the body of an Asian adult female hanging from a rafter with a rope around her neck,” Peter said.

“The officers examined the body in search of vital signs. However, the victim was unresponsive. The victim was later pronounced dead by the local medical practitioner. The Coroner was apprised of the facts.”

Peters added: “Police will await an identification by next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity and an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. This matter remains under active investigation.”