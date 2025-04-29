Police investigate suspected suicide in gated community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide of a 47-year-old male that took place at a residence in Western New Providence on Monday April 28, 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Police were alerted by a concern citizen who requested a welfare check of a neighbour. As a result, officers responded and while checking the residence they discovered the individual inside hanging in a bathroom.

His Majesty’s Coroner and other medical personnel responded on scene and pronounced the male deceased.

Police investigation continues.