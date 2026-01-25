Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate suspected suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected suicide attempt that occurred on Saturday, 24th January 2026, involving a 31-year-old male who remains hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 8:00 p.m., the male reportedly entered the water from a bridge on East Bay Street. Members of the public intervened and assisted the individual from the water. He was subsequently transported to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Harbour Patrol Base.

Further inquiries revealed that the individual has an underlying medical condition and is on prescribed medication. He was later transported to hospital for further medical attention and evaluation, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

